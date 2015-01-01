Abstract

Contemporary research from around the world provides a body of consistent findings, making it an indispensable tool for the evaluation of crime theory. To be valid, general theories of crime must now be able to accommodate the results of this cross-national research. Modern Control Theory is used as an illustration for conceptualizing this body of research. Research from three critical areas relevant to general theories of crime are used to illustrate the critical nature of this research: (1) results from self-report surveys of offending and victimization; (2) research on the lack of effectiveness of criminal justice sanctions in affecting rates of crime and interpersonal violence; and (3) prevention research that is focused both on early childhood and on the settings in which much crime occurs. Each is consistent with the expectations of Modern Control Theory (Gottfredson and Hirschi in Modern control theory and the limits of criminal justice, Oxford University Press, New York, 2019) and each demands the attention of any general theory purporting to explain crime and interpersonal violence.

Language: en