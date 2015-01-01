Abstract

Modern machine maintenance training is often restricted by time, space, and high cost. Therefore, the idea of remote virtual maintenance is introduced to realize interactive maintenance training in a virtual environment. In order to complete the remote maintenance training task, this paper proposes a remote maintenance monitoring system based on the LZW compression algorithm, and completes the design of the server database, system hardware structure and system software modules according to system requirements. In order to realize the remote data interaction of the system, first use the lossless compression LZW algorithm to compress a large amount of maintenance data information generated by the system; then use the data transmission protocol to realize the data communication between the server and the client, which can transmit the compressed data file. Combine database management technology and network technology to complete remote maintenance operations. Finally, the system is simulated and verified. The main modules of the system are verified correctly, and the compression algorithm and data transmission method used can achieve better performance requirements.