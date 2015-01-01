Abstract

In this study, the effect of age, gender, and desired speed (DS) factors on General Motors car-following (CF) behavior was investigated. DS was defined as the speed selected by the driver in free driving situation. A low-level driving simulator was used to collect data. The CF model for each driver was calibrated by genetic algorithm. Gender and DS were effective in CF behavior, while the age factor was not. The drivers' sensitivity to the variables of speed and distance in the CF model increased with increasing the DS. The gender factor affected only the magnitude of deceleration which was higher in women. For further investigation, the effect of the desired speed on the time headway in the steady-state CF was also examined. DS factor was effective in steady-state CF behavior. As the DS increased, the time headway decreased. Examining CF threshold demonstrated that women maintained larger distance than men. Finally, it can be said that DS and gender would be more important than age to be considered in CF models.

