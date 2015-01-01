Abstract

Given the impact of traffic sign combinations (TSC) on the driver's visual recognition, this paper analyzed the influence on the driver's visual recognition process. It used the cognitive psychology theory to establish the information transmission model during the traffic sign combinations. It abstracted the information transmission model to construct the driver's information processing model. Simultaneously, according to the analysis of the traffic sign combinations of the urban roads, this paper carried out the driver's visual recognition simulation test when the traffic signs were combined, measured the reaction time of the driver's visual recognition of multiple combinations of traffic signs, and analyzed the driver's recognition time (DRT) range in the traffic sign combinations. It used correlation analysis, robust estimation, polynomial regression, and other methods to obtain a significant relationship between the driver's recognition times in different traffic sign combinations (DTSC). Then it built polynomial regression analysis models, fitted the data, and visualized the fitting results. The results show that through the analysis of the experimental data, based on ensuring certain accuracy, the driver's recognition time of the traffic sign combinations of the urban road increased appropriately. There is a significant relationship between different traffic sign combinations and the driver's recognition time. As the number of traffic signs increases, the driver's recognition time increases significantly. Besides, under certain conditions, gender, age, and the driving experience will impact the driver's recognition time during the traffic sign combinations. The research results can provide the relevant theoretical basis for the setting of urban traffic signs, provide a powerful reference for the revision of various traffic sign setting standards and norms, and provide ideas for future research on the sign system.

