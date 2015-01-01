Abstract

Freeway is an important component of transportation system. Bottleneck areas on freeway reduce driving safety and traffic efficiency. The development of intelligent connected technology provides a new idea for traffic management. In order to alleviate traffic congestion on the freeway bottleneck area, this paper proposes a variable speed limit (VSL) control method in intelligent connected environment. In this paper, the METANET model is improved by combining intelligent connected environment and VSL control theory. The total traffic capacity (TTC), total travel time (TTT), and total speed difference (TSD) are used to build multiobjective function. The microsimulation at SUMO by using the data from PeMS is employed as a case study to validate the proposed model. The results show that the VSL online control method in intelligent connected environment has better control effect. And the improvement is more obvious with increasing penetration rate of intelligent connected vehicle (ICV).

