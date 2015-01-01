Abstract

Commercial areas, especially urban ones with numerous buildings, are becoming increasingly prone to congestion because of their popularity. Visual inspections show that interactions between pedestrians and building entrances affect the distribution of pedestrian trajectories, which influences the utility of pedestrian spaces and the design of urban shopping areas. Herein, we analyse the dynamics of pedestrian deviations around building entrances. We used a video recorded using an unmanned aerial vehicle to determine pedestrian trajectories in a Chinese commercial walking space. First, the candidate variables affecting deviation behaviours were determined via correlation testing. Second, two regression models were developed by considering the deviation behaviours of pedestrians walking past a building entrance. The models suggest that the starting position of a pedestrian's deviation, the total pedestrian flow at the building entrance, the density in an area in the vicinity of the entrance, and the number of interacting pedestrians impact the total distance traversed during path deviation.

Language: en