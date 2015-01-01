Abstract

In a low-visibility environment, the speed of traffic flow is more discrete on highways, which easily causes traffic accidents. To improve the safety and efficiency level of low-visibility zones on highways, a comprehensive optimization control method is proposed. The method uses formations of a low-visibility zone to queue discrete vehicles from the upstream intersection. Then, according to the relationship between the arrival time of the fleet and the phase state of the intersection, speed guidance and trajectory optimization are carried out to improve the traffic efficiency of the fleet that enters the low-visibility zone. Finally, a low-visibility zone of a highway segment is analysed with different traffic flows for the main road and the secondary roads, and the results show that the proposed optimization control method can prevent trajectory overlap and effectively decrease traffic delays on highways.

Language: en