Kearns J, Ross AM, Walsh DR, Cahalane RM, Hinchion R, Ryan MC, Conway E, Comyns TM, Kenny IC, O'Connor EM, McGourty KD, Mulvihill JJE. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000948.
(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
34422289
INTRODUCTION: In professional rugby, sports-related concussion (SRC) remains the most frequent time loss injury. Therefore, accurately diagnosing SRC and monitoring player recovery, through a multi-modal assessment process, is critical to SRC management. In this protocol study, we aim to assess SRC over multiple time points post-injury to determine the value of multi-modal assessments to monitor player recovery. This is of significance to minimise premature return-to-play and, ultimately, to reduce the long-term effects associated with SRC. The study will also establish the logistics of implementing such a study in a professional setting to monitor a player's SRC recovery.
Language: en
Concussion; Brain; Recovery; Biochemistry; Rugby