Abstract

AIM: To estimate the incidence of injury in adult elite women's football [soccer] and to characterise the nature and anatomical location of injuries.



DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis. DATA SOURCES: Combinations of the key terms were entered into the following electronic databases (PubMed, SPORTDiscus, Science Direct and Discover) from inception to May 2021. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR SELECTING STUDIES: (1) Used a prospective cohort design; (2) captured data on elite adult women players; (3) reported injury incidence by anatomical site; (4) captured data of at least one season or national team tournament; (5) included a definition of injury; and (6) written in English.



RESULTS: The search identified 1378 records. Twelve studies published between 1991 and 2018 were included in our review and sampled 129 teams. In domestic club football, injury incidence rate was estimated to be 5.7/1000 hours (total), 19.5/1000 hours (match) and 3.1/1000 hours (training). In tournament, football match incidence was estimated to be 55.7/1000 hours. The knee (22.8%; 368/1822) was the most common site of injury in domestic club football. The ankle (23.7%, 105/443) was the most common site of injury in tournament football. Ligament sprains were the most common type of injury (27.8%), followed by muscle strains (19.1%). Severn studies (58%) had a high risk of bias associated with exposure definition and measurement and considerable heterogeneity exists between the included studies (I(2)=49.7%-95%). SUMMARY/CONCLUSION: Ligament sprains occur more frequently in adult elite women football players. We advise caution in interpretating point estimates of the incidence of injury due to high statistical heterogeneity. Standardising injury reporting and the accurate recording of match and training exposure will overcome such limitations. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42019130407.su.

