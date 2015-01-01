|
Citation
Chan HHK, Kwong HYC, Shu GLF, Ting CY, Lai FHY. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 709699.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
34421761
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Effective adolescent learning programmes can positively influence adolescent development and curb risky behaviour. By immersing learners in an experience, experiential learning motivates learners to reflect on the experience to transform and create new skills, attitudes and ways of thinking. However, evidence of its effectiveness in learning programs facilitating positive youth development is still lacking. The objective of this study is to (a) identify the effect of adolescent learning programmes on prosocial behaviour, empathy and subjective well-being, (b) compare the effectiveness of experiential learning programmes and non-experiential learning programmes on improving these three outcomes, and (c) evaluating the effects of age on the outcomes of adolescent learning programmes.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; empathy; well-being; experiential learning; positive youth development; prosocial behaviour