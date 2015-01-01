|
Scott E, Hirabayashi L, Levenstein A, Krupa N, Jenkins P. Health Inf. Sci. Syst. 2021; 9(1): 31.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
34422257
Abstract
PURPOSE: Current injury surveillance efforts in agriculture are considerably hampered by the limited quantity of occupation or industry data in current health records. This has impeded efforts to develop more accurate injury burden estimates and has negatively impacted the prioritization of workplace health and safety in state and federal public health efforts. This paper describes the development of a Naïve Bayes machine learning algorithm to identify occupational injuries in agriculture using existing administrative data, specifically in pre-hospital care reports (PCR).
Language: en
Agriculture; Machine learning; Injury surveillance; Occupational epidemiology