Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness and feasibility of functional movement screen (FMS) evaluation system and individualized intervention measures in preventing military training injuries.



METHODS: A total of 420 recruits from a unit of the People's Liberation Army of China were included as the research object. According to random grouping method, they were divided into observation group (Group A) and control group (Group B), with 210 patients in each group. Before recruit training, individual FMS was performed, and functional correction training was performed in the observation group according to the test scores, while no intervention measures were applied in the control group. After 3 months of training, the tests were repeated. Age, body mass index (BMI), and incidence of military training injuries were recorded during the training period.



RESULTS: There was no statistical difference between the two groups in age, BMI, FMS score before the training (P > .05). After receiving functional correction training, the FMS score of the Group A was higher than that of the Group B, and the difference was statistically significant (P < .05). The incidence of military training injury in Group A and Group B was 20.95% and 44.02%, respectively (P < .05), and the difference was statistically significant.



CONCLUSION: The evaluation system of FMS and individualized intervention measures are feasible and effective in predicting and reducing the occurrence of military training injuries.

