de Melo-Marins D, Farinha JB, Rodrigues-Krause J, Laitano O, Reischak-Oliveira A. J. Therm. Biol. 2021; 99: 102943.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Hyperthermia, induced by exercise in the heat, alters the redox status. The physiological significance of these observations remains uncertain but may justify why the consequences of exercising in the heat span from positive health adaptations to negative and even lethal outcomes. Here, we conducted a systematic review to investigate the redox responses during acute exercise in the heat in healthy adults.
Exercise; Hydration; Hyperthermia; Oxidative stress