Abstract

Heat exposure affects several physiological, neuronal, and emotional functions. Notably, monoaminergic neurotransmitters in the brain such as noradrenaline, dopamine, and serotonin, which regulate several basic physiological functions, such as thermoregulation, food intake, and energy balance, are affected by heat exposure and heat acclimation. Furthermore, cognition and emotional states are also affected by heat exposure and changes in brain monoamine levels. Short-term heat exposure has been reported to increase anxiety in some behavioral tests. In contrast, there is a possibility that long-term heat exposure decreases anxiety due to heat acclimation. These changes might be due to adaptation of the core body temperature and/or brain monoamine levels by heat exposure. In this review, we first outline the changes in brain monoamine levels and thereafter focus on changes in emotional behavior due to heat exposure and heat acclimation. Finally, we describe the relationships between emotional behavior and brain monoamine levels during heat acclimation.

