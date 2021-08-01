|
Zhu JP, Gong H, Labreche F, Kou XH, Wu CE, Fan GJ, Li TT, Wang JH. Toxicon 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
4'-O-methylpyridoxine (MPN), a recognized antivitamin B(6) compound, is a potentially poisonous substance found in Ginkgo biloba seeds and leaves. In this work, the body weights, histopathological changes, plasma vitamin B(6) (VB(6)), biochemical parameters, oxidative stress responses, and amino acids of rats were investigated after intragastric administration of MPN for 15 days.
Oxidative stress; 4′-O-methylpyridoxine; Amino acid; General toxicity; Ginkgo biloba L.; Vitamin B(6)