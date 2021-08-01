Abstract

4'-O-methylpyridoxine (MPN), a recognized antivitamin B(6) compound, is a potentially poisonous substance found in Ginkgo biloba seeds and leaves. In this work, the body weights, histopathological changes, plasma vitamin B(6) (VB(6)), biochemical parameters, oxidative stress responses, and amino acids of rats were investigated after intragastric administration of MPN for 15 days.



RESULTS showed that intragastric administration of 50 mg/kg BW MPN caused pathological changes in the brain and heart tissues of rats. Administration of 10 mg/kg and 30 mg/kg BW MPN can significantly increase VB(6) analogs in the plasma of rats, such as pyridoxal-5'-phosphate, pyridoxal.



RESULTS of biochemical parameters indicated that MPN can damage brains and hearts by changing the enzyme activity of these organs. These results suggest that consumption of Ginkgo biloba seeds for the long term, even in a small quantity, may lead to poisoning.

