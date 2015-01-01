SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Burns CJ, Runcie M, Stoklosa H. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/acem.14345

unavailable

Over ten years ago, JCJL was brought to an emergency department after he passed out from heat exhaustion and pesticide exposure.(1) His medical issues were treated, but the fact that he was being labor trafficked was missed. JCJL's experience was not unique, as we know that the majority of trafficked persons access health care while being trafficked, and of those, most have some interaction with an emergency department.

Language: en

bias; equity; labor trafficking; universal education

