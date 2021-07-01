|
Lang AE. Am. J. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Cyberattacks are becoming increasing prevalent and high impact, exemplified by the 2021 cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, cutting off fuel supply and nearly crippling normal life in the southeastern United States. Depending on the industry targeted, none more significant than the electrical grid, cyberattacks have potential major implications on morbidity and mortality, and an ability to overwhelm the healthcare system to a greater degree than seen with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. Record-breaking heatwaves in the pacific northwest and southwestern United States in the summer of 2021, which have already created a critical shortage of hospital beds in some areas, present a highly concerning target for cyberattackers.
public health; cyberattack; heat-related illness; heatwave