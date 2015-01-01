|
Duddin KSE, Raynes B. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
BACKGROUND: The impact of railway suicide in the United Kingdom is extensive, yet reasons for why people choose this method are not clearly understood and research into the examination of suicide notes in this area is limited. Aims: Our study aimed to utilize the unique access to suicide notes written by those who died by suicide on the railway so as to gain a greater understanding of why people chose this method.
suicide; suicide prevention; rail; suicide methods; suicide notes