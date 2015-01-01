SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arnold A, Wärdig R, Hultsjö S. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Abstract

The aim of the study was to describe the role of brief-admission (BA) in treating high-risk patients with self-harm from the perspective of outpatient healthcare staff in Sweden. Ten outpatient healthcare professionals from three psychiatric clinics were interviewed. Data were analyzed using a conventional content analysis. The findings of this study help support the role of BA as an acute crisis management intervention, and describe how BA serves as a useful adjunct to outpatient treatment, especially for patients with complementarily psychotherapeutic interventions. The findings also suggest that implementing BA may increase treatment opportunities for outpatient staff and strengthen the concept of person-centered care.


Language: en
