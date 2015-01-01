|
Citation
|
Lessard LM, Wang EY, Watson RJ. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Unhealthy weight control and disordered eating behaviors are prevalent among adolescents who identify as a gender and/or sexual minority (SGM). The current study examined how perceptions of school safety contribute to reduced negative weight control and eating behaviors across adolescents with diverse sexual and gender identities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescence; eating behaviors; school safety; sexual and gender minority; unhealthy weight control