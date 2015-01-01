Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine whether postneonatal infants reported for maltreatment face a heightened risk of deaths attributable to medical causes.



METHODS: Birth and death records for all children born in California between 2010 and 2016 (N = 3455985) were linked to administrative child protection system records. Infants were prospectively followed from birth through death or age 1 year. Reports of maltreatment and foster care placement episodes were modeled as time-varying covariates; sociodemographic characteristics at birth were modeled as baseline covariates. Stratified, multivariable competing risk models were used to estimate the adjusted relative hazard of postneonatal infant death attributed to a medical cause (n = 1051).



RESULTS: After adjusting for baseline risk factors, and compared with infants never reported for maltreatment, the medical-related mortality risk was almost twice as great among infants reported once for maltreatment (hazard ratio: 1.77; 95% confidence interval: 1.36-2.30) and 3 times greater if there was >1 maltreatment report (hazard ratio: 3.27; 95% confidence interval: 2.48, 4.30). Among infants reported for maltreatment, periods of foster care placement reduced the risk of death by roughly half.



CONCLUSION: Infants reported for alleged maltreatment had a higher risk of death from medical causes, with foster care emerging as protective. Targeted support services for parents and improved communication between the child protection system and the pediatric health care community is needed, especially when infants who may be medically fragile and remain at home after an allegation of abuse or neglect.

