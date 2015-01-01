Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Solution-focused brief therapy (SFBT) has shown promise as an effective intervention with substance-abusing adults. This study expands on a preliminary study by Kim et al. (2018) by examining the results from the complete sample on substance abuse and trauma-related problems.



METHOD: Child-welfare-involved parents were randomly assigned to either the SFBT (N 590) or treatment-as-usual (N 589) control group. Mixed linear models tested changes using intent-to-treat analysis, and effect sizes examined the magnitude of treatment effects.



RESULTS: Both the SFBT and control groups decreased on most of the Addiction Severity Index-SR (ASI-SR) measures and on all Trauma Symptom Checklist-40 (TSC-40) measures, indicating improvements. Between-group effect sizes favored the control group for two ASI-SR sub-scales--medical status and drug use--and favored SFBT for the TSC-40 subscale measures, although none was statistically significant except for the TSC-40 depression subscale.



CONCLUSIONS: Further exploration of SFBT as an intervention to treat substance abuse and trauma among parents involved in the child welfare system is warranted.



K E Y W O R D S : solution-focused brief therapy, randomized controlled trial, substance

abuse, trauma, child welfare

Language: en