Journal Article

Citation

Kim JS, Brook J, Akin B. J. Soc. Social Work Res. 2021; 12(3): 545-568.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Social Work and Research, Publisher University of Chicago Press)

DOI

10.1086/715892

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Solution-focused brief therapy (SFBT) has shown promise as an effective intervention with substance-abusing adults. This study expands on a preliminary study by Kim et al. (2018) by examining the results from the complete sample on substance abuse and trauma-related problems.

METHOD: Child-welfare-involved parents were randomly assigned to either the SFBT (N 590) or treatment-as-usual (N 589) control group. Mixed linear models tested changes using intent-to-treat analysis, and effect sizes examined the magnitude of treatment effects.

RESULTS: Both the SFBT and control groups decreased on most of the Addiction Severity Index-SR (ASI-SR) measures and on all Trauma Symptom Checklist-40 (TSC-40) measures, indicating improvements. Between-group effect sizes favored the control group for two ASI-SR sub-scales--medical status and drug use--and favored SFBT for the TSC-40 subscale measures, although none was statistically significant except for the TSC-40 depression subscale.

CONCLUSIONS: Further exploration of SFBT as an intervention to treat substance abuse and trauma among parents involved in the child welfare system is warranted.

K E Y W O R D S : solution-focused brief therapy, randomized controlled trial, substance
abuse, trauma, child welfare


Language: en
