Williford A, Depaolis KJ, Colonnieves K. J. Soc. Social Work Res. 2021; 12(1): 83-107.
OBJECTIVE: Staff intervention is critical for the prevention of peer victimization in school settings. However, the likelihood that staff will intervene may depend on the form of victimization to which students are exposed. We examined the likelihood of certified (e.g., teachers, school social workers) and noncertified (e.g., paraprofessionals, teachers' aides, custodial staff) elementary school staff intervention with students targeted by different forms of peer victimization.
elementary school students; form of victimization; peer victimization; school staff intervention; self-efficacy beliefs