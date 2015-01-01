|
Citation
|
Hart J, Han WJ. J. Soc. Social Work Res. 2021; 12(2): 283-302.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Social Work and Research, Publisher University of Chicago Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The public health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have significant implications for parental mental health throughout the United States, especially when considering preexisting economic and mental health disparities. We examined the association between COVID-19 experiences and parental mental distress.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; economic hardship; mental health; parental work