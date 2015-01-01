|
Citation
|
Newman TJ, Magier E, Kimiecik C, Burns M. J. Soc. Social Work Res. 2021; 12(2): 371-389.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Social Work and Research, Publisher University of Chicago Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This scoping review investigates the literature to understand what is known about the relationship between sport participation and aggressive and violent behaviors in youth.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression; behavioral health problems; Grand Challenges for Social Work; sport-based positive youth development; violence