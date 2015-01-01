Abstract

Adolescent migration expectations are shaped by various background characteristics, social relations, and lifestyle considerations. However, the impact of negative social experiences in adolescent society on migration expectations received limited attention. Research on the social consequences of school bullying has nevertheless demonstrated that bullying often leads to social withdrawal and place avoidance. In this study, we examine the potential effects of being bullied in school on adolescent migration expectations in rural, exurban, and urban communities in Iceland. We find adolescents who are regularly bullied to be about twice as likely to expect to move within the country or abroad. Interestingly, there are no significant differences across the rural-urban continuum in this respect. The results are discussed in the context of prior research on migration intentions and the social consequences of bullying.

Language: en