Abstract

Filicide has always remained a mystery in forensic psychiatry because of its complex medico-legal factors. In this report, we present a case of filicide in Kashmir where a woman killed her two children and later committed suicide. The case is reported within the context of mental health provision in Kashmir and highlights the need for a comprehensive suicide prevention strategy. Holistic prevention measures are discussed, along with the challenges of implementing these measures and the need for comprehensive liaisons between stakeholders.

Language: en