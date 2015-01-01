Abstract

This study involved 608 children and adolescents between 7 and 18 years of age (Mage = 12.9, SDage = 2.70) from 47 residential care centres in Peru (RCC). The objective of the study was to observe the mediating effect of school satisfaction on the relationship between violence by teach-ers at school and the subjective well- being of children and adolescents, considering how the low or high support from residential care staff can condition this mediating effect as well. The descriptive results show a very high prevalence of violence inflicted by teachers at school for both children and adolescents in residential care in Peru. Regarding the results obtained from the moderated mediation model re-sults, the school satisfaction domain is observed to have a mediating effect on the relationship between teacher violence and subjective well- being in children and ado-lescents. In addition, a moderated mediation effect condi-tioned by support from residential care staff is seen only in the case of children.



KEYWORDS: children and adolescents in residential care, staff support, subjective well- being, violence by teachers

