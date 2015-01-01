SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Eichler M. Can. Public Admin. 2021; 64(2): 279-300.

(Copyright © 2021, Institute of Public Administration of Canada, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/capa.12410

unavailable

This article examines Veterans Review and Appeal Board (VRAB) decisions on military sexual assault related claims for disability entitlements since fiscal year 2009-2010. These decisions have had significantly lower favourability rates than the average, despite recent improvements. As the case of VRAB shows, administrative tribunals may not be well equipped to ensure equitable outcomes for all users, calling into question their effectiveness as instruments of justice. Equity needs to become an explicit objective in the work of administrative tribunals, while external scrutiny may be necessary to ensure it is achieved.


Language: en
