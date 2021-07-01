|
Citation
|
Muhammad Butt F, Dalhat MA, Shahid Minhas K, Al-mojil A. J. King Saud Univ. Eng. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Seat belts and child restraint systems (CRS) are important in-car safety components capable of preventing serious injuries and death in the event of a car crash. Low rates of seat belt and CRS use persist globally, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). In an effort to better understand and subsequently improve seat belt and CRS use rates, this study analyzed the factors influencing seat belt and CRS use behavior in the Eastern Province (EP) of KSA, including the connection between seat belt and CRS use and road traffic crash experience. This cross-sectional study was based on a survey of 3,421 male and female participants regarding their seat belt and CRS use behavior. Respondents were classified into four CRS use categories: cautious, helplessly negligent, ignorantly negligent, and deliberately negligent. Chi-squared tests were used to determine significant associations among seat belt use, seat belt belief, prior crash experience, CRS use, and demographic variables. Multinomial nominal logistic regression was used to estimate the odds ratios for classification in one of the three negligent vs. cautious CRS use categories as a function of demographic variables, prior road traffic crash experience, and belief in and use of seat belts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child restraint system; Crash history; Injury prevention; Motor vehicle; Restraint use; Seat belt