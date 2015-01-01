|
Citation
Boizet A, Ognard J, Hmandi O, Saccardy C, Bourhis D, Ben Salem D. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2020; 70(4): 235-241.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The objective of this study was to compare the dual-energy behaviour of the main illicit substances as well as their cutting agents in order to be able to differentiate them. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Cocaine, heroin, MDMA, and cannabis as well as 3 adulterants, 2 diluents, and water were scanned at 90 kV and then at 140 kV on a single X-ray tube computed tomography (CT) scanner. The data acquired enabled a mapping of the attenuation values to 90 and 140 kVp as well as a resulting dual-energy index (DEI) mapping.
Language: en
Keywords
illicit drugs; bodypacking.; dual-energy CT; dual-energy index