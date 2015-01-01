Abstract

Many clinicians seem to experience negative emotions towards patients with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), resulting in the exclusion of patients in many treatment programmes. The behaviour of individuals with ASPD has a significant impact on society, which affects ASPD patients and their environment, and therefore, the exclusion from programmes is a serious concern. Relatively little is known about why some clinicians are willing to work with ASPD patients, and others are not and what factors contribute to an increase in the motivation to do so. In this study, clinicians (n=130) working in a regular and forensic mental health service in the Netherlands completed a questionnaire based on the theory of planned behaviour (TPB), and the Feeling Word Checklist and questions about the relevant experience gained and education received. The current study confirms the limited willingness to work with ASPD patients, especially in regular mental health care. Experience working with ASPD patients, education on cluster B personality disorders, and having experienced verbal and/or physical violence in clinical practice did not fully explain whether or not clinicians were motivated to provide treatment to ASPD patients. TPB appeared to predict the intention to provide psychological therapy to ASPD patients adequately. The impact of positive emotions toward ASPD patients on providing treatment appeared to be stronger than negative emotions. This study provides more insight into why so few clinicians are willing to work with ASPD patients and what may increase motivation to include this group in treatment programmes.

