Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Prosecution of child sexual abuse (CSA) cases provides safety for communities and justice for victims. Prosecutorial decisions are multifactorial and include the presence of a structured coordinated community response to outcries and access to skilled healthcare providers. This study examines the impact forensic nurse sexual assault examinations (SAEs) have on prosecution in a population of children seen at a child advocacy center (CAC).



METHODS: The authors examined case data from 553 cases of reported CSA, seen by a forensic nurse in a CAC.



RESULTS: Statistical analysis focused on prosecution decisions with and without SAE, with and without physical findings. Logistic regression determined prosecution occurred more often when SAE had been conducted (p = 0.026, OR = 1.732, 95% CI [1.068, 2.808]), regardless of examination findings. LIMITATIONS: The limitations include a single location for data and the multifactorial reasons for prosecution of cases.



DISCUSSION: The multifactorial elements contributing to prosecutorial decisions are diverse. The formalized approaches in CACs historically show increased prosecution. Teasing out the impact of an SAE in a CAC may be reflective of positive CAC approaches. Regardless, a statistically significant finding of association uniquely with the SAE, with or without findings, implies more studies are needed to support the role of the forensic nurse in successful prosecutions of CSA cases.

Language: en