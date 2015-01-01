Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is limited literature on firearm injuries during legal interventions. The purpose of this study was to examine the epidemiology, injury characteristics, and outcomes of both civilians and law enforcement officials (LEOs) who sustained firearm injuries over the course of legal action.



METHODS: Retrospective observational study using data from the National Trauma Data Bank (2015-2017) was performed. All patients who were injured by firearms during legal interventions were identified using the International Classification of Disease, Tenth Revision, external cause of injury codes. The study groups were injured civilian suspects and police officers. Demographics, injury characteristics, and outcomes were analyzed and compared between the groups. Primary outcomes were the clinical and injury characteristics among the victims.



RESULTS: A total of 1,411 patients were included in the study, of which 1,091 (77.3%) were civilians, 289 officers (20.5%), and 31 bystanders (2.2%). Overall, 95.2% of patients were male. Compared with LEOs, civilians were younger (31 vs. 34 years, p = 0.007) and more severely injured (median Injury Severity Score, 13 vs. 10 [p = 0.005]; Injury Severity Score >15, 44.4% vs. 37.1% [p = 0.025]). Civilians were more likely to sustain severe (Abbreviated Injury Scale, ≥3) intra-abdominal injuries (26.8% vs. 16.1%, p < 0.001) and spinal fractures (13.0% vs. 6.9%, p = 0.004). In-hospital mortality and overall complication rate were similar between the groups (mortality: civilians, 24.7% vs. LEOs, 27.3% [p = 0.360]; overall complications: civilians, 10.3% vs. LEOs, 8.4% [p = 0.338]).



CONCLUSION: Firearm injuries during legal interventions are associated with significant injury burden and a higher mortality than the reported mortality in gunshot wounds among civilians. The mortality and overall complication rate were similar between civilian suspects and law enforcement officials. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Epidemiologic, level IV.

Language: en