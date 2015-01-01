Abstract

BACKGROUND: As many as 34 percent of nonfatal firearm injuries involve the upper extremity. Although not lethal, these injuries cause substantial morbidity. The authors conducted an epidemiologic study characterizing upper extremity firearm-related injuries presenting to U.S. trauma centers over a 10-year period.



METHODS: The authors used the National Trauma Databank from 2007 to 2017 to identify isolated upper extremity firearm-related injuries. Descriptive statistics were performed to characterize patient demographic data, firearm type, extremity injury patterns, treatments received, hospital length of stay, and regional variation.



RESULTS: The authors identified 48,254 upper extremity firearm-related injuries. The patients were largely male patients (85 percent), and over half were between the ages of 20 and 39 years. Handguns (34 percent) were the most frequently used firearm. Shoulder and upper arm were the most frequently injured areas (54 percent); however, 18 percent of patients injured two or more areas. Patients were most often treated at university hospitals (59 percent) with Level I or II trauma designation. Seventy percent were admitted and/or taken directly to the operating room. The mean hospital length of stay was 3 days. Payer mix among these patients was variable: Medicaid, 20 percent; private insurance, 20 percent; and self-pay, 29 percent.



CONCLUSIONS: Upper-extremity firearm injuries are resource intensive, with three-quarters of patients requiring operative intervention and/or hospitalization. Level I and II trauma centers were the site of care for the majority of patients. Targeted gun policy reform and prevention measures directed toward at-risk groups have the potential to limit the unnecessary morbidity and costs associated with these injuries.

