|
Citation
|
Rey-Merchán MDC, López-Arquillos A. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Traffic crashes are one of the major causes of deaths at work. However, most of the literature on traffic crashes did not study the influence of worker and organization conditions. The current paper analyses the influence of the personal and organizational factors associated with the severity of occupational traffic crashes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; traffic; crash; driver; Occupational; severity