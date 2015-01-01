Abstract

Indian roads are one of the longest and busiest in the world after United States. Every day Indian roads transport 65 percent freight and over 85 percent of passenger vehicles. Indian Automotive sector secure its position on forth in Asia with 3.5 million new vehicle registrations, along with that accident fatalities also increase in our county, Road accident is a leading cause of death, and India raked at top in road accident death across 199 countries and account for almost 11% of accident in the world. As per National Highway Traffic Safety Administration more than 250,000 car rollover accidents happen and more than 10,000 individuals are killed. It has been observed that car rollover is a worst of all other accidents because occupant has to suffer with series injuries like Head injury, neck injury and spine injury. To avoid this type of fatalities we have to ensure our BIW should sustain that type of load during accident specifically B pillar designed to absorb energy with minimum amount of deformation to avoid intrusion in passenger compartment for that B pillar has been developed using composite material. The purpose of this Research work is to perform the roof crush analysis as per FMVSS 216 using Ls-Dyna explicit code.



Keywords: B pillar,FMVSS 216, Ls-Dyna, composites,deformation

Language: en