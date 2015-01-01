Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Electrocution is one of the most important accidents that lead to death. Considering the factors related to the electrocution accidents can reduce the incidence of this type of accidents and their consequences. This study was designed and conducted with the aim of analyzing and modeling the parameters affecting electrocution accidents.



Method: This study was a retrospective descriptive-analytical study that was conducted in Tehran province in 2019-2020. This study was performed on electrocution accidents over a period of 8 years (2011-2018). The data collection tool included the report of 220 cases studied in Tehran Labor Office. In this study, multinomial logistic regression analysis has been used. Significance level in this study was considered 0.05.



Results: The findings of modeling the factors affecting the consequences of electrocution accidents showed that six parameters including age, work experience, education, time of accident, unsafe acts and the set of causes of accidents had a significant relationship with the type of damage caused by electrocutions (p<0.005). The greatest impact on the consequences of electrocution accidents were related to unsafe acts , the causes of the accident and the time of the accident per day with an odds ratio of 4.8, 2.19 and 1.84, respectively.



Conclusion: The results indicated that electrocution accidents and their consequences can be affected by various parameters and factors and their severity can be intensified or reduced due to the role of these factors. The most important factors influencing the consequences were included unsafe acts such as perceptual errors and skill-based errors.



Keywords: Accident, Electrocution, Modeling, Unsafe Acts.

