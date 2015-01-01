|
Citation
|
Feng C, Zhang D, Wang H, Zhang X. Adv. Civil Eng. 2021; 2021: e1694563.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Based on the sand and pebble stratum in the Beijing area, this paper studies the interaction between deep-foundation-pit excavation for subway stations and surrounding buildings using an orthogonal test. Moreover, it considers the relative position relationship between buildings and how the foundation pit is set up as well as different design schemes for foundation pits and the surrounding buildings.
Language: en