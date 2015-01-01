Abstract

Due to the different in-situ stress level, mining stress state, and surrounding rock properties of steeply inclined deep coal mining, the mutation mechanism of underground engineering rock mass is complex. This paper studies the cause and control of mining disaster of steeply inclined deep coal resources in Wudong coal mine. The results show that the structural field is the key of multifield analysis, and particularly a large area of suspended roof is easy to expand energy and induce dynamic hazards. By means of borehole television- (BT-) transient electromagnetic (TEM) detection, it is found that there are hidden dangers of roof safety and suspected water hazards in Wudong coal mine, and the roof above the detection area (+575 m south roadway to 2250-2600 m) is in a suspended state; there is a suspected water-rich area in the range of 2320-2340 m and 2390-2400 m, and the lowest vertical height is +613.8-+615.5 m. Exploring and releasing the water in the aquifer effectively reduced the water pressure; in +575 m south roadway, +587 m measure roadway, and blasting chamber, the suspended roof blasting holes are constructed. Microseism- (MS-) TEM monitoring shows that the apparent resistivity fluctuates significantly, the microseismic energy and events have been significantly reduced, and it is maintained at a low level for two consecutive weeks, confirming the effectiveness of the stable release of the high-stress roof in the +575 m near stope area; at the same time, the safeguard measures for long-term roof dynamic monitoring are constructed.

