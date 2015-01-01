Abstract

With the increasing exploitation and utilization of underground spaces, the excavation of deep foundation pits adjacent to existing metro tunnels is becoming increasingly common. These excavations have the potential to cause safety problems for the operation of the nearby metro. Therefore, to prevent metro tunnel accidents from occurring during the construction process and to ensure the safety of lives and property, it is necessary to establish a risk-based early warning system. During the excavation process, the main methods for preventing accidents in excavations adjacent to existing metro tunnels are manual analyses based on on-site monitoring data. However, these methods make it difficult to enact effective control measures in a timely manner owing to the lag of information processing. However, the trial application of artificial neural networks (ANNs) and building information modelling (BIM) for engineering projects provides a new method for solving such problems. This study uses a backpropagation neural network to predict the real-time deformation of the tunnel based on monitoring data from the adjacent construction site. A safety risk assessment model is then established based on the relevant specifications. Through the establishment of an intelligent warning system, the safety risk to the metro tunnel during the construction process can be displayed in a three-dimensional (3D) form using the BIM. The operation results of the ANN-BIM system show that it can effectively present the safety risk to existing metro tunnels in a 3D manner, which can provide managers with rapid and convenient visual information to inform their decision-making.

