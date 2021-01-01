|
Citation
|
Boska RL, Capron DW. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a prominent mental health condition that affects military personnel. Moral injury is another mental health concern among military personnel that requires further investigation. Moral injury results when the individual is exposed to a situation or event that violates their moral code. Meanwhile, PTSD results when there is a substantial threat of harm. Although distorted cognitions are core components of PTSD symptomatology, there is no research of cognitions in moral injury. The current study examined how maladaptive cognitions (i.e., self-worth and judgment, threat of harm, forgiveness of the situation reliability, trustworthiness of others, forgiveness of others, forgiveness of self, and atonement) may be associated with either moral injury or PTSD.
Language: en