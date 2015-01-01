Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A review of the existing literature shows the importance of mental health in preventing traffic accidents. Therefore, the current study aims to determine the mentioned mental disorders in relation with the history of accidents among truck drivers.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was done with two groups of truck drivers (with and without a history of accidents) in Iran. 56 people with a history of accidents and 410 people without a history of accidents participated in this study. At first, using questionnaires, the demographic information of the participants including age, education level, cigarette use, and addiction to drug was collected. Then, the mental disorders of the participants were evaluated by a 71-question, short form of the multidimensional Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI). The evaluated disorders are the HS or hypochondria, D or depression, HY or hysteria, Pd or social mental deviation, Pa or paranoia, Pt or mental weakness, Sc or schizophrenia, and Ma or hypomania. The tests used for data analysis include descriptive tests and Chi square.



RESULTS: Man-Whitney U test showed that status of mental disorders, as revealed by the MMPI questionnaire, had a significant difference between the two groups with and without history of driving accidents (P < 0.001). The results showed that mental disorders of depression, hysteria, social mental deviation, paranoia, schizophrenia, and hypomania in individuals with history of driving accidents led to meaningful differences from individuals without history of driving accidents (P < 0.048).



CONCLUSION: The results of the current study showed that generally, individuals with history of driving accidents had significantly more mental disorders than people without history of driving accidents.

Language: en