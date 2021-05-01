Abstract

Gun violence continues to be a tenacious public health problem in need of attention in the US. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has remained fiercely committed to the mitigation of gun violence, in efforts primarily spearheaded by the Committee on Trauma (COT), along with the support of the Board of Regents and the Board of Governors. Recent initiatives include the initiation of the Improving Social Determinants to Attenuate Violence (ISAVE) task force, aimed at improving social determinants of health as a means of gun violence prevention, development of the Firearm Injury Research Strategy (FIRES) workgroup, aimed at creating a research agenda for gun violence prevention, and numerous surveys about the attitudes within the college about gun violence as a public health issue...

