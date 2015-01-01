CONTACT US: Contact info
Homotoff K. JAAPA 2021; 34(9): 46-49.
Up to 80% of healthcare professionals, particularly those working in emergency medicine, have experienced workplace violence. However, many clinicians lack proper training for handling these situations. Workplace violence is one factor contributing to burnout, job dissatisfaction, and mental health issues. This article describes how to identify and manage aggression and violence in the healthcare setting using simple interventions to de-escalate aggressive behaviors.
