Abstract

Despite the exorbitant rise in overdose related deaths, little is known about the mental health burden associated with this form of loss. Using validated self-report instruments, the present study investigated the prevalence of pathological symptoms of prolonged grief disorder (PGD), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), and suicide risk among a sample of overdose loss survivors (n = 115). Comparison groups consisting of other sudden loss survivors (suicide and sudden-natural loss) were employed to illuminate any shared or unique mental health challenges. Consistent with this study's primary hypothesis, results indicated that the overall mental health burden of overdose loss is substantial. Specifically, after controlling for a number of covariates, overdose loss survivors were approximately three times more likely to meet the symptom severity threshold for PGD, PTSD, and MDD compared to sudden-natural loss survivors. Overdose loss survivors also appeared to be at risk for GAD symptoms and suicide, but differences were non-significant after accounting for a number of covariates. Overall, this study is the first to examine this particular constellation of mental health outcomes associated with overdose bereavement, underscoring the need for additional empirical and clinical attention placed on this burgeoning population. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

