Slinkard-Barnum SA, Gryder LK, Batra K, Chestovich PJ, Kuhls DA. J. Trauma Acute Care Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Young drivers (YD) are disproportionately injured and killed in motor vehicle crashes throughout the United States. Nationally, YD aged 16-20 constituted nearly 9% of all traffic-related fatalities in 2018. A Nevada Advanced Driver Training (ADT) program for YD aims to reduce YD traffic injuries and fatalities through four modules taught by professional drivers. The program modules include classroom-based didactic lessons and hands-on driving exercises intended to improve safe driving knowledge and behaviors. The overarching purpose of this study was to determine if the Nevada ADT program achieved its objectives for improving safe driving knowledge and behaviors based on program-provided data. A secondary purpose of this study was to provide recommendations to improve program efficiency, delivery, and evaluation. The findings of this study would serve as a basis to develop and evaluate future ADT interventions.
Language: en