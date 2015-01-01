Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poisoning has been and still is a major problem faced throughout the globe. But its patterns are different and changing in different parts of the world due to local influences. This calls for a study to explore the issue in this unique South Indian state.



METHODS: A cross-sectional exploratory study was conducted to analyse the patterns of poisoning and the socio-demographic characteristics of the patients. Subgroups were compared using Fisher-Freeman-Halton exact test and further analysed by multivariate logistic regression.



RESULTS: 48% of cases were of pharmaceutical drug poisoning. 27.5% of these cases involved polymedication and Paracetamol (Acetaminophen) turned out to be the single most drug used. Suicide was the most common circumstance. 10% of patients had co-diagnoses of psychiatric disorders. Univariate analysis separately showed that females (p < 0.001), higher educated (p = 0.149), higher socioeconomic strata (p = 0.136) and non-addicts (p = 0.002) were more exposed to drugs whereas males, lower educated, lower socioeconomic strata and addicts are skewed to pesticides for poisoning. Most repeat suicide attempts were with the same poisonous agent. 70% of patients with a diagnosed psychiatric disorder have attempted suicide before using some drugs (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Our study highlights the importance of a region-wise, targeted approach in policymaking to curb poisoning.

Language: en