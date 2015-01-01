Abstract

Deaths and serious injuries caused by traffic accidents is a concerning public health problem. However, the problem can be mitigated by the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system, which can avoid the impact. The market penetration of AEB is exponentially growing, and non-impact situations are expected to become more frequent. Thus, new injury patterns must be analysed, and the neck is particularly sensitive to sudden acceleration changes. Abrupt braking would be enough to be a potential risk for cervical spine injury. There is controversy about whether or not there are differences in cervical behaviour depending on whether passengers are relaxed or contract their muscles before the imminent accident. In the present manuscript, 18 volunteers were subjected to two different levels of awareness during an emergency braking test. Cervical muscles (sternocleidomastoid and trapezius) were analysed by the sEMG signal captured by means of a low-cost system. The differences observed in the muscle response according to gender and age were notable when passengers are warned. Gender differences were more significant in the post-braking phase. When passengers were relaxed, subjects older than 35 registered higher sEMG values. Meanwhile, when passengers contract their muscles, subjects who were younger than or equal to 35 years old experienced an increment in the values of the sEMG signals.

Language: en