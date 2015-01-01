Abstract

PURPOSE

Loneliness is a common problem that can affect an individual's physical and mental wellbeing. While loneliness has been extensively researched among older people, relatively few studies have investigated loneliness in the adolescent population. In this study, we aim to explore the association between loneliness and contextual factors in a large sample of young people.



Data and Methods

Data stem from the "National Youth Health Monitor" of the Dutch region of South Limburg. Respondents were 7956 Dutch adolescents aged between 12 and 18. Multivariate logistic analyses were performed to assess the strength of association between loneliness and factors in the domains of family, school, and social media.



Results

In the current study, 19.4% of adolescents reported being lonely. Parental divorce, having an ill family member, being bullied at school, poor student-teacher relationship, and problematic use of social media were factors significantly associated with loneliness.



Practice implication

Family- and school-based awareness programs may help protect students from developing problematic levels of loneliness..

